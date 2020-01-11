Sandra Ikeji Makes History, Marries With 200 Bridemaids (Photos)

by Valerie Oke
Sandra Ikeji's church wedding
Sandra Ikeji’s church wedding

Sandra Ikeji, younger sister to billionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, is set to make history as she is getting married with 200 bride maids.

Read Also: Sandra Ikeji Calls Out Her Caterer Over Poorly Cooked Meal At Her Wedding (Photo)

The church wedding is currently holding and her sister, Laura has taken to her Instagram page to gush as she walks down the aisle with 200 bride maids.

She wrote:

My sister Issa bout to pull this 200 bridesmaids thing sha… haaa, 200 loun loun for The Guinness book of records. Me I can’t even bring 10 bridesmaids together. landmark_centre is about to witness history hopefully. Amen.

More photos below:

 

Tags from the story
Laura ikeji, linda ikeji, Sandra Ikeji
0

You may also like

Why Troops’ Allowances Were Delayed – Army

Angry mob buries robbery suspect alive in Ebonyi (Pictured)

Subscribers Want NCC To Sanction Operators For Poor Network

Fake doctor with stolen certificates caught in Lagos

The Difference N1000 Can Make

FG Approves Dredging Of Calabar Channel

FCT Residents Urge FG To Find Urgent Solution To Fuel Crisis

Gunmen Kidnap Soldier As He Steps Out Of Bank In Cross-River

21 Lawyers Becomes Senior Advocates Of Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *