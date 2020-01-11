Sandra Ikeji Makes History, Marries With 200 Bridemaids (Photos)

Sandra Ikeji, younger sister to billionaire blogger, Linda Ikeji and social media influencer, Laura Ikeji, is set to make history as she is getting married with 200 bride maids.

The church wedding is currently holding and her sister, Laura has taken to her Instagram page to gush as she walks down the aisle with 200 bride maids.

She wrote:

My sister Issa bout to pull this 200 bridesmaids thing sha… haaa, 200 loun loun for The Guinness book of records. Me I can’t even bring 10 bridesmaids together. landmark_centre is about to witness history hopefully. Amen.

More photos below: