Saraki Reacts To Demolition Of His Family Home By Kwara Govt

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to the demolition of a property built by his late father, Olusola Saraki in the early hours of Thursday.

The Kwara state government had pulled down the property, saying it was acquired illegally by the late Saraki, and that there’s no evidence to show that Saraki paid for the land as claimed by the former senate president.

In a statement by the former Senate president on Thursday evening, he thanked his family supporters, while assuring them that justice will prevail in no distant time.

He said, “Following development this morning in Ile Arugbo, I want to commend the women, men, old and young, who displayed their affection, love and staunch support for my late father and the family. ”

“I appreciate the genuine support of the women and youths who stood firmly in the face of aggression and naked show of force.

“Your action throughout the night gave full expression to my belief that what Ile Arugbo represents to all of us is etched in our hearts. It goes beyond the physical structure. I am happy that you were not intimidated as you stood your ground.

“This day will go down as the day you reciprocated the love and affection my father and family have for you. You have displayed a gesture of goodwill and passionate love. We assure you that justice shall prevail in a not too distant future.

May God bless us all.