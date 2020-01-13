School Allegedly Suspend Girls For Belonging To ‘Marlians Female Cult’

by Michael Isaac

A concerned parent has expressed his disappointment at his daughter over her choices and for being a member of a ‘cult in school.’

Narrating the story on Facebook the man, identified as Adebiyi hinted that the school had accosted some girls as they identified as members of the ‘Marlian cult.’

According to Adebiyi’s story, members of the said cult are not allowed to wear panties on some select days of the week.

Adebiyi also pointed out that his daughter has brought shame to him which led him to examine her and take corrective measures.

