S’Court Judgement: I Am Still In Shock – Ihedioha

By Verity Awala

PDP: We Will Not Allow Judiciary Become Departments Of APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it is ready to explore all constitutional means to ensure that government respects...
Verity Awala

Ihedioha
Emeka Ihedioha

Former governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state, recently sacked by the Supreme Court as governor of the state, says he is still in shock but calm.

Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, said the judiciary and the electoral system in the country are on trial.

The former governor who spoke at his residence in Abuja when the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) paid him a solidarity visit, said the verdict remains a mystery.

He said, “We are as shocked as yourselves. It was never anticipated. All legal pundits and democratic watchers never imagined and anticipated. So, for us it remains a mystery. But we take solace in the Book of Ecclesiastics 3:1 that to everything, there is a season and time for every purpose under heaven. “I believe that that event will define obviously our democracy. I am certain that the judiciary and electoral system are well aware that they are on trial.

Read Also: Ihedioha’s Removal Painful But We Must Move On: Senator Abaribe

“The elections in Imo were closely monitored, well advertised and everybody in Nigeria followed it through. The results were very clear, the electoral umpire still have the results, and INEC has stated clearly that the results in question and the figures are not summing up.

“It’s not about Emeka Ihedioha, it’s not about Imo state, it’s about the future of our country and democracy. It’s about what do we do tomorrow?

Do you go into an electoral process without having an idea? It has to be resolved one way or the other.

“I am calm and we are calm, and that is why you see in Imo, there is calmness. The calmness is coming out of shock, it is coming out of belief. It is coming out of the fact that people are saying let us still see, can this be possible! We are waiting for answers and I believe there will be answers.

“And I am certain that from the events of that day, Nigeria will emerge a stronger and greater country. I want to urge you to continue to work with all lovers of democracy across board so that we can all put our heads together and match forward,” he said.

 

