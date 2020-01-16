S’Court Sack: Photo Of Ihedioha Weeping Not Recent: Aide

The immediate past Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha has dismissed viral photos which emerged online shortly after he was sacked by the supreme court, as his current mood.

The Supreme court had on Tuesday declared Hope Uzodinma of the APC as the duly elected governor of the state in the March 2019 elections.

Shortly after this verdict, photo of the ex-Governor crying alongside some other women filled the web.

Reacting to the photo in a statement released on Wednesday evening through his special assistant on New media, AIC Akwarandu, Ihedioha said the pictures were taken at a funeral and not after the verdict of the supreme court.

“The picture circulating online does not in any way represent the mood of the Former Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, while the Supreme Court Judgment was announced”.

“The pictures were taken on Friday, 20th Of December, 2019, when the then Governor received the body of His departed Commissioner for Environment, Late Hon. Tony Okere, at the Council Chambers”.

“The State had organized a reception to pay last respect to the Commissioner at the Executive Chambers of Government House, Owerri”.

“It is, therefore, wrong to assert that the picture was taken on the Day of the Supreme Court Judgment”.