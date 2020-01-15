Senate President Ahmed Lawan Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

by Valerie Oke
Hope Uzodinma
Hope Uzodinma

The senate president Ahmed Lawan has described the Supreme Court ruling on Imo state as a victory for democracy.

Speaking via a series of tweets, he then charged Hope Uzodinma who was declared the winner of the last gubernatorial poll in the state to see his mandate as a call to serve his people.

“I congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court today and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally stipulated judicial process.

“It is indeed a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Imo State.

“While wishing the new Governor-elect a successful tenure in office, I urge him to be magnanimous in victory and see his mandate as a call to serve his people conscientiously and to the best of his ability.”

 

Tags from the story
Emeka Ihedioha, Hope Uzodinma, Senate President Ahmed Lawan
0

You may also like

Pepsi officially returns 5Ocl drink to N100, after Tekno’s intervention

Akwa Ibom Deputy Governor Resigns before Impeachment Proceedings Could be Concluded

NDLEA Seizes over 8 Tons of Indian Hemp in Ondo

Sad: Man Shoots Dead Own Son fter Mistaking Him for a Monkey

“I will cut off my dreadlocks if Arsenal wins the English Premiership” – Victor Ikpeba

Ice K

Nigerian Singer, Ice K Shares Hilarious Cloth His Tailor Sew

Why Kano state Governor Ganduje met with Igbo leaders on Wednesday

Female Banker Crushes LASTMA Official to Death, Flees Scene of Crime

Presidential aide, Lauretta Onochie mocks Reno Omokri’s before and after photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *