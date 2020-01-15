Senate President Ahmed Lawan Reacts As Supreme Court Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo State Governor

The senate president Ahmed Lawan has described the Supreme Court ruling on Imo state as a victory for democracy.

Speaking via a series of tweets, he then charged Hope Uzodinma who was declared the winner of the last gubernatorial poll in the state to see his mandate as a call to serve his people.

“I congratulate Senator Hope Uzodinma on his victory at the Supreme Court today and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State for peacefully retrieving its mandate through the constitutionally stipulated judicial process.

“It is indeed a victory for democracy, the rule of law, the All Progressives Congress and the good people of Imo State.

“While wishing the new Governor-elect a successful tenure in office, I urge him to be magnanimous in victory and see his mandate as a call to serve his people conscientiously and to the best of his ability.”

