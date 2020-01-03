Senator Abbo Eats With Prison Inmates On New Year Day (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Elisha Abbo spent 2020 New Year’s Day with inmates of the Nigerian Correctional Service in Yola, Adamawa.

Senator Abbo
Senator Elisha Abbo

The Adamawa-North senator shared food to hundreds of inmates, while also condemning the slow judicial process that has caused a lot of inmates to await trial.

While visiting the inmates, the lawmaker stressed that inmates must not be neglected because they are still human beings who are “unfortunate of being where they are today”.

The senator said he has made plans to secure freedom for some inmates by paying the fines of those who haven’t been able to pay their fines.

See picture below:

Elisha Abbo
Elisha Abbo
