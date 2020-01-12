Senator Abbo Shares Free Drinks To Members Of His Constituency (Video)

Popular Nigerian senator, Elisha Abbo has been spotted giving out free drinks to people in his senatorial district in Adamawa state.

The lawmaker who became a popular figure in Nigeria after physically assaulting a pregnant lady has been giving back to his constituents in recent weeks.

The lawmaker who was given an award of excellence some weeks ago, can be seen in the video, sharing drinks to his people.

This is coming a few days after the Senator shared food for inmates to celebrate the new year.

Watch the video below: