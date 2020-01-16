Seyi Makinde Says AGF Lacks Power To Declare Amotekun Illegal

by Olayemi Oladotun

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has said the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), lacks the power to declare the South West security outfit, Operation Amotekun, as illegal.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde

Recall that the AGF on Tuesday proscribed the regional security outfit, saying it is against the constitution of the federation.

Makinde said though the AGF may interpret and advise the President if there are legal issues, he is not empowered to make his own laws.

He made this statement in Abeokuta, during his visit to a former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, on Wednesday.

