Shakira Reveals Why She Won’t Marry Pique Despite Having Two Kids Together

Multi-award Columbia singer, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, simply known as Shakira has revealed that she won’t be marrying her footballer boyfriend, Gerard Pique because marriage scares her, Marca sports reports.

The Grammy-award winning singer further revealed that she doesn’t want Pique to see him as his wife but rather as his girlfriend.

The duo currently have two kids together named Milan and Sasha.

Her words:

“Marriage scares me. I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. “It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior.”