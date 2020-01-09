Shakira Reveals Why She Won’t Marry Pique Despite Having Two Kids Together

by Eyitemi Majeed
Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, Shakira and two children
Barcelona defender, Gerard Pique, Shakira and two children

Multi-award Columbia singer, Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, simply known as Shakira has revealed that she won’t be marrying her footballer boyfriend, Gerard Pique because marriage scares her, Marca sports reports.

The Grammy-award winning singer further revealed that she doesn’t want Pique to see him as his wife but rather as his girlfriend.

Read Also: Losing My Voice Was The Darkest Moment In My Life – Shakira

The duo currently have two kids together named Milan and Sasha.

Her words:

“Marriage scares me. I don’t want him to see me as his wife, but rather as his girlfriend. “It’s like that forbidden fruit, I prefer to keep him attentive and think that everything is possible depending on his behavior.”

Tags from the story
Gerard Pique, Shakira
1

You may also like

I don’t know Uche Maduagwu –Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi

I Lied In 2013, My Husband Has Been Beating Me Consistently – Mercy Aigbe

I am richer than Dangote – Oluwo of Iwo land says

“Thank You For Always Being There For Me” — Rosaline Meurer Thanks Tonto Dikeh’s Ex-Husband, Churchill

DJ Obi Tells Shocking Story of How SARS Officers Shot at His Car

Nigerian Popstar Tiwa Savage, gets robbed on her way to Uyo

I’m dumping acting for sowing seed – Clarion Chukwurah

Davido Kissing His Daughter Joyfully As Him And Tekno Shave Their Hairs

Report: Kim Kardashian Pissed At JAY-Z For Taking ‘Low Blows’ At Kanye

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *