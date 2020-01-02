Shatta Wale Reacts To White Returning To Ghana Without Gold

Popular Ghanian singer, Shatta Wale has queried the people of Ghana who welcomed whites to the country for the Year of Return event.

According to the Ghanaian dancehall singer, the whites should have returned to Ghana with the  the gold stolen from the country during the so.ave trade era.

Also Read: Ghanaian Singer, Shatta Wale Brags After Becoming A Nigerian Citizen

Ghana was famed to be a depot for gold during colonial era until the British colonised the country.

The Year of Return which holds in Ghana is an initiative of the government of Ghana that is intended to encourage African diasporans to come to Africa (specifically Ghana) to settle and invest in the continent.

See his post below:

0

