Shehu Sani Is Not Being Held Because He’s Buhari’s Critic: EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday said that former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, is not being held because he’s President Muhammadu Buhari’s critic but because he has questions to answer.

Sani, former senator representing Kaduna central was arrested by the anti-graft agency for alleged extortion and he has remained in their custody since his arrest.

Sani was alleged to have collected money from Sani Dauda, owner of ASD Motors, promising to pass it on to Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, to influence an investigation.

He was also accused of promising to assist Dauda in influencing a case at the supreme court by bribing Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), and some other judges — a claim the CJN has denied.

In a statement on Friday, Tony Orilade, EFCC acting spokesman, dismissed assumptions that Sani’s rights are being breached, saying there is a valid court order for the anti-graft agency to continue to hold him.

Orilade said the former lawmaker is not being investigated because he is a fierce critic of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Invariably, claims in some quarters of the breach of his fundamental human rights are merely in the imagination of the purveyors of such claims,” the acting EFCC spokesman said.

“Let it be stated clearly that Senator Shehu Sani has questions to answer as regards his alleged involvement in name-dropping, and particularly that he obtained $25,000 from Alhaji Sani Dauda, the ASD Motors boss, in order to help shield him from investigations being carried out by the EFCC.

“For certain people to brazenly come out to defend a suspect who is being probed for a serious offence as the one committed by Sani shows that they are not really conversant with his offence.

“It is unfortunate that certain people are ready to do anything to support evil for pecuniary gains.”