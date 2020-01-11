Shina Peters Suprises Wife With Car As Birthday Gift (Video)

Afro juju king, Sir Shina Peters surprised his wife, Sammie Shina Peters on her 60th birthday with a brand new car.

The music legend has been married to his wife for almost 25years and in a surprise gesture move, he bought her a car to celebrate her 60th birthday.

The wife who was led to view the new car by a friend, was shocked on seeing the car and couldn’t contain her excitement as she screamed continuously in celebration.

Watch the video below: