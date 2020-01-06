Singer Flavour Plays Guitar While Singing For His Aged Father (Video)

Highlife singer, Chinedu Izuchukwu Okoli, alias Flavour N’abania shared an adorable video of him singing and playing the guitar for his aged father in Enugu state, Nigeria.

The singer, who is the first son of his father, showed he still has time for his family, despite his busy schedule.

While Flavour was doing what he knows best, his dad nodded along to the rhythm of the song.

Reports claim the singer ran away from home due to his parents’ disapproval of a career in music at the age of 13.

Watch the video below: