Singer, Harrysong Proposes To Girlfriend (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Alterplate Records boss, Harrysong, is now off the singles market according to the video he shared on his Instagram.

The musician who recently released a single named after his fiance, “Isioma,” has shared his excitement at his new change of status with a video of the ring on his wife to be’s hand.

The singer in expressing his excitement narrated how he has found a mother in his girlfriend despite losing his mother at a very young age.

This is set to be another entertainment industry marriage to be on the watch out for in 2020.

Watch the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7TVvSRJtw1/?igshid=1oygyzot54ac0

