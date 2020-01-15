Singer, Harrysong Proposes To Girlfriend (Video)

Alterplate Records boss, Harrysong, is now off the singles market according to the video he shared on his Instagram.

The musician who recently released a single named after his fiance, “Isioma,” has shared his excitement at his new change of status with a video of the ring on his wife to be’s hand.

Also Read: My Jacket Costs ‎£2300 Pounds, But I Will Not Make Noise About It – Harrysong

The singer in expressing his excitement narrated how he has found a mother in his girlfriend despite losing his mother at a very young age.

This is set to be another entertainment industry marriage to be on the watch out for in 2020.

Watch the video:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7TVvSRJtw1/?igshid=1oygyzot54ac0