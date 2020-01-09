Singer, Justin Bieber Diagnosed With Lyme Disease (Photo)

US-based Canadian singer Justin Bieber has shared some shocking news with his fans and followers on Instagram.

The singer who responded to reports that suggested that he was now using heavy drugs made this revelation.

Sharing a photo of himself as seen on TMZ, the singer hinted that he had another issue which affected his skin.

Sharing the photo, he wrote in part: “While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

See Photo Here: