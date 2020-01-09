Singer, King Nina Reacts To Allegations Of Sexual Molestation

A young lady has accused upcoming singer King Nina of sexually molesting her.

According to the young lady with the handle @gold.spicy on IG, the singer sexually molested her after they met at the airport.

She went on to say Nina allegedly asked her to follow her to some of her engagements and somehow she ended up in Nina’s house and slept only to wake up to find bloodstains all over her as she was a virgin before she met the singer.

Nina has now reacted to the allegation and denied it. She claimed he met her accuser at the airport and she asked for a picture and her phone number.

She said she regretted that as her accuser bombarded her with calls until she got tired and warned her to stop.

Nina also shared a screenshot of a direct message her accuser sent to her.