Singer May D Celebrates His Wife On Her Birthday (Photo)

Nigerian singer, songwriter and dancer, May D have taken to Instagram to celebrate his wife, Carolina Wassmuth, as she turns a year older on Saturday.

The former Square Records signee penned down soothing words to celebrate his Swedish wife as she marked her birthday.

May D tied the knot with Carolina three two years ago and have been blessed with a son named Ethan.

READ ALSO – Mr May D Reacts To News That He Is Now An Uber Driver (Photo)

Sharing the photo, he wrote: “Y’all help me wish my wife a happy birthday! Love you Bunzz! Not easy to keep up with me for so long!”