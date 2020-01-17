Singer, Peruzzi Makes Cameo Appearance In ‘FateOfAlakada’

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has taken to her Instagram page to praise Peruzzi over his acting skills as the singer made a cameo appearance in new movie ‘FateOf Alakada.’

Describing his acting skills, the actress revealed that the singer did not stress her during the shooting of the movie.

She wrote:

Read Also: Peruzzi, Davdio Are Fraud; GoldenBoy Entertainment Alleges

“Thank you so much @peruzzi_vibes for coming on my set for a cameo appearance in #FateofAlakada. Thank you for not stressing me. You are such a sweet and humble soul. You came on set, you acted, you didn’t stress any of us and your acting was top notch. You did extremely well. May God continue to bless and uplift you. I can’t wait for people to see how you nailed it. 💃❤️❤️💃

Guys watch out for Perruzi in #FateofAlakada in Cinemas from April 10th 2020.”