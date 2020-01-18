Entertainment

Singer, Wizkid Has Good News For His Fans

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Nigerian songwriter and singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has good news for his numerous fans as he revealed he has been working hard in the studio.

Wizkid
Multi-award winning singer, Wizkid

The multi-award-winning singer, who started recording music at the age of 11, took to Twitter to share what he has been up to and fans can’t wait.

The Starboy Entertainment boss wrote;

“I have been making some sweet music man!”

Read Also: King Patrick Didn’t Tell The Whole World He Was There When Davido Was ‘Audio Signing’ Me

The singer definitely deserves a pat on the shoulder for a good work done by him in the entertainment industry.

See the full post below:

 

