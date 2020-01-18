Singer, Wizkid Has Good News For His Fans

Nigerian songwriter and singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun alias Wizkid, has good news for his numerous fans as he revealed he has been working hard in the studio.

The multi-award-winning singer, who started recording music at the age of 11, took to Twitter to share what he has been up to and fans can’t wait.

The Starboy Entertainment boss wrote;

“I have been making some sweet music man!”

The singer definitely deserves a pat on the shoulder for a good work done by him in the entertainment industry.

See the full post below: