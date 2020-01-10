Singer YQ Blasts Media For Leaving Dagrin’s Name Out Of ‘Artistes Of The Decade’ Lists

Nigerian singer YQ has slammed the media for leaving the name of late rapper Dagrin out of the lists of ‘artistes of the decade.

Taking to IG, YQ wrote;

“I am not trying to start any dram, I’m just going to say I saw a list or a compilation of 50 best artistes of the decade and Dadrin’s name is not there. In 2009, he was pumping, in 2010 he passed on but his name is still there. Every year he’s being celebrated and I don’t see any reason why he shouldn’t be in that kind of list.

I am not saying everybody that’s there don’t deserved to be there, I respect everybody. When I’m out partying and they play anybody song I dance to it, I vibe to it because that’s part of the movement.

“There has to be that respect. Protect the legacy. I don’t know what you want to say, it’s just like compiling a list of rappers of all time and 2pac and Biggie are not there because they are no more, Common! Let’s try. If you want to argue, just tell me the reason why Dagrin is not supposed to be there. I am not trying to start a drama, I’m just trying to protect the legacy and that’s what I have to do. I know I’m doing the right thing. If you feel this offends you in any way, my apologies, but this is what I have to do, forget about my own side now, we will come to that”.