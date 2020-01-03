Single Mom Marries A Rug In Strange Wedding Ceremony

Bekki Cocks, in what could be described as a strange development married a ‘mat’ in December 2019.

The 26-year-old casino worker, described the ‘Mat’, to be her “favourite rug.”

According to The Sun UK, Bekki, a single mother of two’s marriage to ‘Mat’ follows her growing bond for the rug ever since she purchased it.

She was therefore encouraged by her friends to marry the rug after she had on “several occasions” told them how “obsessed” she was with ‘Mat’.

“I bought Mat about a year ago and I’ve been banging on about how much I love him to anyone who will listen ever since,” she was quoted as saying.

“It became a bit of a thing with my friends who used to joke ‘if you love Mat so much why don’t you marry him?’. I spend so much time looking after him – cleaning him and vacuuming him a couple of times every day and making sure he always looks his very best – I couldn’t imagine being without him now.

“I am a little obsessed with Mat. When the kids are in bed, I’ll often just lie down with him and tell him my most private thoughts.

“I’m a single mum, so he’s become a confidant and I always seem to be able to think things through properly when we’ve been together. So, a few months ago when one of my friends said I should marry him, I said ‘I will then’.

“It started as a bit of fun but I soon started looking into a service and eventually it became something I was determined to go through with. I couldn’t be happier – I’m really looking forward to spending Christmas with Mat. I’ve also promised that while I might step on Mat from time to time, I won’t ever walk all over him.”

During the wedding ceremony, Bekki, who was dressed in a traditional all-white wedding dress, promised to love, honor and care for ‘Mat’ “till death us do part”.

The bizarre wedding ceremony took place at the Independent Fitters carpet store, close to Bekki’s home in Stockport in front of specially invited guests.