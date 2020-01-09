Slept In Germany, Started My Day In Paris: Regina Daniels Brags As She Share New Photo

Actress Regina Daniels
Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has taken to her Instagram page to brag about sleeping in Germany and beginning her next day in Paris.

She accompanied the comment with a very beautiful photo of herself as she enjoys her holiday.

The screen rumoured to be expecting her first child with billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

The duo got married last in Delta state amid backlash with many saying she married the 59-year-old former house of Representative member because of his money. Either way, the duo has been waxing stronger since the got married.

She wrote:

Slept in Germany 🇩🇪 Started my day in Paris

