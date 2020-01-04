Social Media User Accuses Celebrity stylist, Jeremiah Ogbodo Of Sleeping With Abuja Based Man For Range Rover

by Amaka Odozi

Controversial Instagram blogger, Cutie Julls has accused celebrity designer, Swanky Jerry of sleeping with an Abuja-based businessman to acquire a range rover.

Swanky Jerry
Celebrity stylist, Swanky Jerry

The web user claimed that the male designer got connected to the yet-to-be-identified man with the help of a lady named Safina.

Information Nigeria recalls Swanky Jerry had proposed to his girlfriend in London in 2018 but news of their blossoming relationship, had somehow managed to die down, leaving many to conclude the rumour might true.

Cutie Julls shared a photo of the designer with the words;

“Hmm it’s a small world lovelies. Safina + Swanky = man in Abuja x Jerremiah’s yansh #rangerover :

“In a nutshell, if you need a range, find yourself an Abuja hooker like Sister Safina who can hook you to a wealthy man in Abuja who is capable of getting you a range rover like Brother Jeremiah’s own by kind curtesy of yansh service”

See the full post below:

