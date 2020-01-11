Socialite Huddah Monroe Tired Of ‘Independent Woman’ Title (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Huddah Monroe
Kenyan model, Huddah Monroe

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has expressed her tiredness over the idea of being labelled an independent woman.

The socialite, who has for a while promoted self and the need for women to be independent, has come out to say how tiring it can be.

She also hinted that she is tired and wouldn’t mind being taken care of.

According to her, she wants someone to take care of her and treat her as a pet, adding that being independent is not easy.

See Het Post Here: 

Huddah Monroe
Huddah’s Post
