Socialite Huddah Monroe Tired Of ‘Independent Woman’ Title (Photo)

Popular Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has expressed her tiredness over the idea of being labelled an independent woman.

The socialite, who has for a while promoted self and the need for women to be independent, has come out to say how tiring it can be.

She also hinted that she is tired and wouldn’t mind being taken care of.

According to her, she wants someone to take care of her and treat her as a pet, adding that being independent is not easy.

See Het Post Here: