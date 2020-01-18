Entertainment

Some Celebrities Have Been Paid N4m To Discredit Amotekun On Social Media: Nollywood Actor

By Eyitemi Majeed

Eyitemi Majeed

Amotekun Operatives
Amotekun Operatives

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has alleged that some celebrities have been paid a whopping sum of N4 million each so as to begin a campaign against Amotekun security outfit on social media.

Read Also: Apostle Suleman Backs Operation Amotekun

He made this known in an Instagram post on Friday, 17th December.

He wrote:

#Amotekun is the only solution to the endless insecurity in the South West, dont allow any #fulani herdsmen politician take it away from you… 👿👿As i speak, some celebrities in #Nigeria have allegedly recieved millions of Naira from some politicians just to discredit Amotekun on social #media, i am the only popular #actor in #Naija that has ever gotten @chrissyteigen attention in #Hollywood i have already spoken to the Governor of #OyoState and i hope to speak with the #Lagos State Governor on this soon. 🙄I am an #Igbo man but i support this great #security outfit by these South West Governors. Let me correct the laughable fallacy that Amotekun is South West governors backdoor to state police, anyone who has been monitoring the increase of kidnapping and banditry in the south west will tell you thats #fakenews, 🤷‍♂️Amotekun is a quintessential neighbourhood police network, and it is meant to complement the laudable effort of the Nigerian police force

4m

