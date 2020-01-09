Some People Are Investments And Some Are Bills, Know The Difference: Tonto Dikeh Advises

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has dished out advice to her teeming fans as regards the true nature of human beings.

According to the screen diva, some people are investments while some are liabilities.

She concluded by stating that it is left for them to decipher which is which.

She made this known via her official Instagram post on Wednesday, 8th December.

See what she posted below:

Some people are investments and some people are bills. Know the difference.