Son Murders His Father Over Boiled Yam In Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested a man identified as Chibueze Iduma, for murdering his father.

According to reports, the man murdered his father, Mr Emmanuel Oba Iduma, during a quarrel over cooked yam.

Problem started after the suspect returned home to find out that his father had eaten the yam he cooked for himself.

An eyewitness told newsmen;

“While they quarrelled over the cooked yam, the father had hit the son with his walking stick, and in retaliation, the son hit him back, he then fell down and died.”

Chibueze who was arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court in Abakiliki and was handed a one court charge of murder.

The charge read;

“That you Chibueze Iduma ‘m’, on the 20th day of December, 2019, at Amaefia Ngbo village, in the Ohaukwu Local Government Area, under the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did unlawfully cause the death of one Emmanuel Oba Iduma ‘m’, by hitting him with walking stick and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 33, Vol. 1, Laws of Ebonyi State of Nigeria, 2009.”

Chief Magistrate, Blessing Chukwu ordered that the accused person be remanded at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Abakaliki and his case transferred to the Director of Public Prosecutions in the state for necessary advice.

The case was adjourned till January 29 for a report of compliance.