Sophia Momodu Reacts As Davido Says She Would Have Flown Economy Class If It Wasn’t For Him

by Amaka Odozi

Fashion entrepreneur, Sophia Momodu has responded to singer, Davido’s claims that she and their daughter would have flown economy if it wasn’t for him.

Information Nigeria recalls the singer had recently come out to clear the air, stating the reason he travelled with his babymama to Ghana.

In his post, he stated that he gave his babymama a lift for the sake of their daughter, Imade, whom he didn’t want on an economy class.

Reacting to this, Momodu shared a couple of photos of herself and their daughter at the airport with a caption that read she only flies first or business class and not economy class.

The single mom of one wrote;

“Entering 2020 jst how I like it.. with my best girl & on the move 🛫
#2020WeMoveNoMatterWhat #BreakingLimits #WeFlyFirstOrBuisnessClass 🥰😄”

See the full post below:

