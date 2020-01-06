Sophia Momodu Set To Spill The Truth About Her Trip With Davido (Video)

Davido’s first babymama, Sophia Momodu had an Instagram live session and she hinted at revealing the truth about her trip to Ghana with him.

During the session, the fashion entrepreneur, who was having her hair styled, asked her friends if they also wanted to know what exactly happened during their trip and they all gave affirming replies.

Momodu, who is a YouTuber, said she is set to be release a Vlog which will be called “Stop The Lies”

It appears she is yet to get over Davido’s explanation about their recent trip together.

The singer had said he only allowed the entrepreneur to join him in his plane to Ghana for the sake of their daughter, Imade, whom he didn’t want to see fly economy class or stay alone in Lagos.

