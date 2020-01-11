Sophia Momodu’s Crush Sends Her 40k For Airtime

by Eyitemi Majeed
Sophia Momodu
Sophia Momodu

Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu has revealed that she received N40,000 from one of her social media crush simply because she didn’t have airtime.

She made this known in a  post which she sent out via her official Instagram story on Friday, 10th December.

Read Also: How My Former Assistant Stole My Daughter’s American Passport; Sophia Momodu

Sophia bore Davido his child. The duo recently sparked outrage on social media after the were spotted cruising in the same private jet en route Ghana.

She wrote:

“This person legit sent me 40k airtime cos I said i didn’t have airtime to waste. petty.”

Tags from the story
Davido, imade, Sphia Momodu
0

You may also like

Rapper Andre 3000′s mum found dead on his 38th birthday

Photos: Beyonce, Jay Z Chilling On Their Luxury Yacht

Still inlove! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel kiss as they watch tennis match at U.S Open (photo)

P-Square Shinning In New Glo Commercial

Tyrese Reveals Why Real Men Will Never Marry Some Women

Temi Otedola Admits Her Insecurities In New Photos

Tonto Dikeh Is The Most Beautiful And Social Actress Of 2013?!?

BREAKING!! Batman Actor, Adam West Dies At 88 [Photo]

Why US-Based Nollywood Actresss Stella Damasus Will Not Be Returning To Nigeria Anytime Soon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *