South African Actress Becomes First Black To Star In Bollywood Series

by Michael Isaac
South African Lady
South African Actress Shonisani Masutha

Shonisani Masutha, a South African actress from Limpopo has become the first-ever black actress to star in a Bollywood series.

According to Glamour.co.za, a South African online magazine, the young 28-year-old lady auditioned for the series titled Mehek via a Skype interview.

The super-excited lady has spoken in an interview, narrating how the experience has been and what she has learned from the singular feature.

In her own words, the 28-year-old lady said: I just didn’t think they were looking for me. I also didn’t think I was good enough to go act in Bollywood as I hadn’t booked an acting job in about seven months and my confidence was shaky again. But my agent insisted that I go and try, and so I did”.

See Photo Here:

South African Lady
Announcing the news
Tags from the story
Bollywood, limpopo, Shonisani Masutha, south Africa
0

