Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Humiliate Valencia

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 during their Spanish cup clash on Wednesday at the Mestalla stadium. The Los Blancos gained control of the match after just 15 minutes of play through German International, Toni Kross who put them in front expertly.

The Los Blancos who were without their summer marque signing, Eden Hazard, then doubled their lead just before the second half through Spanish International, Isco Alcoron who was simply unplayable by the oppositions during the tie.

A moment of magic, however, arrived in the 68th minutes when Luka Modric nonchalantly scored with the outside of his boot.

Valencia then got a consolation through a penalty kick to end the match 3-1.