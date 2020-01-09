Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid Humiliate Valencia

by Eyitemi Majeed
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal
Real Madrid players jubilating a goal

Real Madrid defeated Valencia 3-1 during their Spanish cup clash on Wednesday at the Mestalla stadium. The Los Blancos gained control of the match after just 15 minutes of play through German International, Toni Kross who put them in front expertly.

The Los Blancos who were without their summer marque signing, Eden Hazard, then doubled their lead just before the second half through Spanish International, Isco Alcoron who was simply unplayable by the oppositions during the tie.

A moment of magic, however, arrived in the 68th minutes when Luka Modric nonchalantly scored with the outside of his boot.

Read Also: Real Madrid Move Provisionally To The Top Of Table Following Victory Over Espanyol

Valencia then got a consolation through a penalty kick to end the match 3-1.

Tags from the story
Isco, Luka Jovic, luka modric, Real Madrid, Toni Kros, Valencia
0

You may also like

Kobe Bryant Hints Retirement

Ousmane Dembele banned from turning off his phone by Barcelona

See What Fans Are Saying About Manchester United Team After They Tost To Tottenham

Nigerian Teenage Player, Kelechi Nwakali Signs For Arsenal FC

Tsonga, Stuns Federer to Keep France’s Hope Alive, through to the Semi-Final of Roland Garros.

Premier League Update: United, City, Lose as Cardiff Secure Rare Victory at Craven Cottage.

“Anichebe Has Refused To Talk To Me” – Keshi Reveals Why He Did Not Invite Everton Striker

Respect the Continued Privacy of Schumacher’s Family- Warning Over Invalid Health Reports.

Aguero, Out for One Month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *