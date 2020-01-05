Speed Darlington Complains About Dashing Out Money To Fans (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington has complained out about the way fans demand money from celebrities.

speed darlington
Speed Darlington

The popular rapper has been in Nigeria since December and it seems he is no longer enjoying his stay in the country with the continuous demand for money from fans wherever he goes to.

The rapper who has declared his intention to run for Presidency of Nigeria in 2023, expressed that celebrities work hard for their money while being pursued by fans asking for money.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B67kxKopYJB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

0

