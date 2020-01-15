Speed Darlington Laments After Police Allegedly Collected 200k Bribe From Him (Video)

Popular Internet sensation, Speed Darlington has shared his experience at the hands of the police in Nigeria.

The rapper expressed that after getting in a fight that damaged his phone, he went to computer village to repair the phone.

Speedy also pointed out that it was on their way back that the police accosted them and ran a search which led to the discovery of ‘weed’ in the vehicle.

Darlington, however, believes that the substance was planted in his bag.

He said the police asked for 500,000 Naira in order to free him. He negotiated and they agreed on 200,000.

Watch The Video Here: