US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington on Tuesday took to his heels after refusing to pay a bike man in Yaba area of Lagos State.

The controversial rapper was reluctant to pay because the bike man had branched somewhere to deliver something while taking him from Ikeja to Lekki.

The rapper was filmed fighting with a bike man and dragging his bag before he fled from the scene after he was able to free himself from the grip of the rider

Watch the video below: