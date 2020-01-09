Speed Darlington Shows Off N2m Necklace He Bought At Lagos Market (Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Speed Darlington
Speed Darlington

Popular US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington also known as Speedy has shown off the necklace he bought at Yaba market for a whopping sum of N2m.

The singer, while disclosing where he bought the necklace, revealed that a gram of gold costs a whopping N16 000 before going on to ask people to do the math as his necklace weighs 130 grams.

Read Also: Speed Darlington Storms INEC Office, Registers Interest Ahead Of 2023 Presidency (Video)

The controversial singer has been embroiled in a media spat with Tunde Ednut, a former singer turned social media commentator, in the last few hours after the latter said he made him.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7EWhGrnfjq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
Speed Darlington
0

You may also like

“Giving all your January salary to pastor as first fruit is fraudulent, foolish & sinful”- Daddy Freeze, Omotola Jalade reacts

Snapchat CEO Marries In A Very Private Ceremony

Comedian, I Go Dye Gifts Son A Mansion For His Birthday

Kate Henshaw To Judge TV Show Nigeria’s Got Talent

Dencia Cautions Black Women Who Call Their Men Ugly But Claim Discrimination When The Roles Are Reversed

Ghana bans bleaching creams in the country

#BBNaija 2018: Ifu Enada shows off her butt in transparent bikini bottoms

Happy Birthday Tekno!!!

Like Father Like Daughter: Blue Ivy looking more and more like Jay Z

Like Father Like Daughter: Blue Ivy looking more and more like Jay Z

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *