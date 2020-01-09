Speed Darlington Shows Off N2m Necklace He Bought At Lagos Market (Video)

Popular US-based Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington also known as Speedy has shown off the necklace he bought at Yaba market for a whopping sum of N2m.

The singer, while disclosing where he bought the necklace, revealed that a gram of gold costs a whopping N16 000 before going on to ask people to do the math as his necklace weighs 130 grams.

The controversial singer has been embroiled in a media spat with Tunde Ednut, a former singer turned social media commentator, in the last few hours after the latter said he made him.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B7EWhGrnfjq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link