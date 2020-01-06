Spend One Week With Me In Italy And Get $2000, US-Based Nigerian Tells Married Women

Francis Van-Lere, Ex-husband to relationship expert, Amarachi Nwosu is promising $2000 to any man that would let him have his wife for a week.

The offer, to married Nigerian women, has sparked controversy on social media as many married women jumped on his offer.

The US-based Nigerian man promised to give married Nigerian men $2000 in exchange for allowing their wives to spend one week with him in Italy.

Francis who claimed that the aim of the offer is to spice up marriages, also promised the women a gondola ride, breakfast in bed every morning, spa and massage, Italian fine wine and shopping.

See His Post Here:

See Reactions Here: