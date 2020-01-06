‘Start Recruiting Backup BF’ – Joro Olumofin Tells Ladies

by Michael Isaac
Relationship Expert Joro Olumofin
Relationship Expert Joro Olumofin

Popular sex and relationship expert, Joro Olumofin has sent out a word of advice to ladies for 2020.

The controversial relationship guru advised ladies to have a backup a boyfriend.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a photo of himself as he penned down this advice.

Stating that many ladies fall into depression after a breakup, the best way to get over it is there’s a backup waiting to fill the gap.

He also pointed out that a lot of times, guys really don’t care that much as he implored ladies to ‘think like a man’

See Post Here:

Joro Olumofin
His Instagram Post

 

