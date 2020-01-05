Stefflon Don Rants About Electricity Instability In Lagos (Video)

British rapper, Stefflon Don has reacted to the Unstable electricity in the city of Lagos.

The rapper shares a video on her Instagram, where she expressed her disappointment at the state of electricity.

Being in Lagos, with her boyfriend Burna Boy, Stefflon don was spotted with her friend in the video.

From the video she shared, the rapper could be heard ranting as she said: “Everyday guys, At this point, guys, every day, Nigeria power goes off.”

Watch The Video Here: