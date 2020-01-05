Stefflon Don Rants About Electricity Instability In Lagos (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Stefflon Don
British rapper, Stefflon Don

British rapper, Stefflon Don has reacted to the Unstable electricity in the city of Lagos.

The rapper shares a video on her Instagram, where she expressed her disappointment at the state of electricity.

Being in Lagos, with her boyfriend Burna Boy, Stefflon don was spotted with her friend in the video.

READ ALSO – Check Out How Burna Boy, Stefflon Don Ushered In The New Year (Video)

From the video she shared, the rapper could be heard ranting as she said: “Everyday guys, At this point, guys, every day, Nigeria power goes off.”

Watch The Video Here:

Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Lagos Stae, Stefflon don
0

You may also like

Comedian, Seyi law Rents Billboard Space To Celebrates His Daughter’s Birthday

BBNaija's Nina

BBNaija’s Nina Shares Photos With Her New Man (Video)

Photos: Check Out Genevieve Nnaji, Oluchi & Friends Having A Girls Nights Out In NYC

Joan Okorodudu covers the latest issue of ‘The Celebrity Shoot’

Bisi Wants To Make Money Off Dino Because He Donated N10m At My Launch – Lola

PHOTO/VIDEO: Pregnant Actress Uche Jumbo Is Back On Set With Julius Agwu

Harrysong set to drop album ‘Spontaneous’ very soon

What Burna Boy Told A Fan Who Said He Is Overrated And Only Became Major In 2018

Daddy Freeze

‘Blame Church For Blessing Okoro’s Arrest’ – Daddy Freeze Reacts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *