Stop Procrastinating, Actress Anita Joseph Tells Fans

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has advised her fans to stop procrastinating, adding that the tomorrow begins today.

The beautiful screen diva further asked her fans to look back at their yesterday to tell her what they still see.

She made this known via an Instagram post she sent out on Thursday, 16th January.

She wrote:

“Today is that tomorrow you talkd about. Stop procrastinating and do it now. A look at your yesterday what do you still see.”