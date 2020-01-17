Student Behind Viral Crying Meme Speaks Up About How The Photo Was Taken (video)

Oladee, the Univeristy of Ilorin student behind a viral crying meme, has explained how the photo came about.

In a video going viral, the student said he and his friend had gone to play a game where he placed a bet with the money his grandmother gave him to buy garri for their dinner and breakfast.

However, he lost the bet, relinquishing the whole money which made him cry because he knew he would starve.

Oladee claims he decided to add more emotion to his tears to see if those that took the money his grandmother gave him, will have sympathy and return it to him.

The young man, however, wondered how the photo got leaked and became a viral meme.

Watch the video below: