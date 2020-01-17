Student Behind Viral Crying Meme Speaks Up About How The Photo Was Taken (video)

by Amaka Odozi

Oladee, the Univeristy of Ilorin student behind a viral crying meme, has explained how the photo came about.

Internet sensation, Oladee
Internet sensation, Oladee

In a video going viral, the student said he and his friend had gone to play a game where he placed a bet with the money his grandmother gave him to buy garri for their dinner and breakfast.

However, he lost the bet, relinquishing the whole money which made him cry because he knew he would starve.

Oladee claims he decided to add more emotion to his tears to see if those that took the money his grandmother gave him, will have sympathy and return it to him.

The young man, however, wondered how the photo got leaked and became a viral meme.

Read Also: Drama As Agege Residents Prevent Boy From Dropping His Sacrifice On Their Streets (Video)

Watch the video below:

Tags from the story
Oladee
0

You may also like

Anti-terrorism War: Security Operatives Getting Results – Olukolade

Jonathan Orders Probe Of Kano Bombing

7 reasons even the HAPPIEST husbands cheat

Policemen Killed Man For Driving Against Traffic – Eyewitness

NDLEA Discovers 600-acre Hemp Farm In Ekiti

It Is Unfortunate That One Mad Man Brought Us Ebola – Jonathan

“Who cares about NYSC certificate, we can’t lose Kemi Adeosun, she’s damn good” – Prof Itse Sagay says

Firm Tasks Govt On Safety Law

Delta awaits return of Ibori’s loot

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *