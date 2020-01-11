Sugar Rush Movie Banned In Nigerian Cinemas

by Valerie Oke
Adesuwa Etomi Instagram
Nigerian Actress Adesuwa Etomi

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has ordered that the screening of ‘Sugar Rush’ movie across cinemas be halted with immediate effect.

Read AlsoAdesuwa Etomi Shares Video Of BBNaijas Bisola Sleeping In A Cinema

Confirming the directive via a series of tweets, actress Adesuwa Etomi said she hopes the movie would soon start showing in cinemas again.

She wrote:

“Thank you all SO MUCH for the support that our film “Sugar Rush” has received. Unfortunately, due to issues that are way beyond our control, Sugar Rush has been suspended from playing in Cinemas.
We’re hoping the issues will be resolved quickly, so we can resume screening ASAP

“We did everything within our power and sacrificed a lot to make a movie you’d love and be proud of, and we appreciate the support and incredible demand thus far. Please don’t give up on us now.

“We’re optimistic that it will be allowed to go back on your screens in the next few days by God’s Grace. Pls, stay positive and hopeful with us! We have put so much into this film. Your love and support are helping!!! We promise to keep you updated.”

 

