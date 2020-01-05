Super Eagles Captain, Ahmed Musa Wins Saudi Super Cup Title

by Olayemi Oladotun

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa played a key role as Al Nassr won the Saudi Arabia Super Cup title.

Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa

This victory came following a 5-4 penalty shootout win against Al Taawon at the King Abdullah Stadium yesterday night.

Also Read: Nigerian footballer Ahmed Musa loses mom

Both teams battled to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes of thrilling football action.

This is Musa’s second title with the Saudi Arabia Professional League champions. The 27-year-old was replaced by Abdulfattah Mohamed Adam five minutes from time.

Al Taawon took the lead through Cameroonian forward Leandre Tawamba Kana in the 18th minute. Abderrazak Hamdallah equalised for Al Nassr two minutes before the half hour mark.

Al Nassr then converted all five spot kicks during the shootout, while Al Taawon scored four.

