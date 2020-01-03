Super Eagles Goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho,Wife Welcome Baby Boy

by Michael Isaac
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho and his wife are celebrating the safe arrival of their baby boy.

The football star shared photos from the delivery room as he posed with his wife and their new-born son.

He also expressed his gratitude to God who ensured the safe arrival of the child.

The goalkeeper also acknowledged the strength of his wife during the period of pregnancy and delivery.

Sharing the photo on Instagram he wrote: “Welcome to world son, #firstson… Pinky na woman you be jare. @sommieuzoho. In Christ Alone.”

See Photo Here:

Francis welcoming first son with wife
