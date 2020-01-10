Super Eagles Midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo Joins Getafe On Loan

Getafe have completed the loan signing of Nigerian international Oghenekaro Etebo from Stoke City, the club have confirmed.

Oghenekaro Etebo
Oghenekaro Etebo

The Super Eagles midfielder has joined the Spanish club on a loan deal until the end of the current campaign, while the Madrid-based club will also have an option to sign him permanently.

24-year-old Etebo previously has played in La Liga – representing Las Palmas 14 times in the second half of the 2017/18 campaign, although he was unable to prevent their relegation at the time.

Etebo
Etebo’s post
