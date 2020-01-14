Supreme Court Nullifies Election Of Ihedioha, Declares Hope Uzodinma Imo Governor

by Olayemi Oladotun

The Supreme court has nullified the victory of Emeka Ihedioha and has declared Senator Hope Uzodinma validly elected Governor of Imo state.

Hope Uzodinma
Senator Hope Uzodinma

The apex court has asked the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue certificate of return to Uzodinma immediately.

The apex court, in a unanimous judgement by a seven-man panel of justices that was led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, held that Emeka Ihedioha who contested on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, was not duly elected.

The APC candidate came fourth according to the results declared by the electoral commission back in March 2019.

