SurvivingPeruzzi: Davido And King Patrick Shade Each Other On Social Media

DMW boss Davido who was called out on social media a few days ago for “audio signing” and copyright issues by Peruzzi’s former label’s CEO King Patrick, has taken to social media to shade the latter.

Taking to his Twitter page, Davido penned down an advice to depressed people saying that they should that they are not alone.

He tweeted;

”If you’re feeling depressed, remember that you’re not alone. God is with you always. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your family, your church, or your friend circles.Ask them to pray with you and not give u drugs ! Hope u feel better bro. Crackhead!”

King Patrick have since fired back insinuating that Peruzzi pimped out Chioma who was his alleged side chick to Davido.

The Golden Boy CEO tweeted; ”If you’re Feeling stupid and you’re out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your Huncho on how to fuck his Side Chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin.. Let’s be guided pls. Incest is a Sin.”