Suspected Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David-West Identifies 7 Victims In Mortuary

by Amaka Odozi

Suspected Port Harcourt serial killer, Gracious David West has reportedly identified 7 of the 19 victims he allegedly killed before his arrest.

Port Harcourt Serial Killer, Gracious David West

LIB reports a statement presented in court during his trial on Friday by IPO Sergeant Ogbomudia Timi Engbokuru, stated that the suspect confirmed the visit to the mortuary where he identified his alleged victims.

It was also gathered that the statement West admitted to, were made at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Office, Police Headquarters and Elekahia Police Station.

The infamous suspected serial killer who was taken into custody on September 19, later took the Police to all the hotels rooms where the crimes were perpetuated on September 20.

Information Nigeria recalls the bodies of his alleged victims were found with a white cloth wrapped around their necks and waist.

The trial before Justice Adolphus Enebeli and Justice Mark Chukwu is expected to continue later.

