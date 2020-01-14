Suspend Proposed Increase In Electricity Tariff, Reps Panel To NERC

The House of Representatives committee on power has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase the tariff starting from April 1, 2020.

The proposed increase has stirred negative reactions from various quarters of the country, with many decrying the harsh impact it would have on ordinary Nigerians.

However, Aliyu Magaji, the committee chairman, in a meeting on Tuesday in Abuja asked NERC to suspend the upward review and issue a directive to the effect — until proper consultations on the matter are carried out.

More details to follow…