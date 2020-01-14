Suspend Proposed Increase In Electricity Tariff, Reps Panel To NERC

by Verity Awala

The House of Representatives committee on power has directed the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) to suspend the proposed increase in electricity tariff.

NERC had directed the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) to increase the tariff starting from April 1, 2020.

The proposed increase has stirred negative reactions from various quarters of the country, with many decrying the harsh impact it would have on ordinary Nigerians.

Read Also: Proposed Increase In Electric Tariff Unacceptable: House Minority Leader

However, Aliyu Magaji, the committee chairman, in a meeting on Tuesday in Abuja asked NERC to suspend the upward review and issue a directive to the effect — until proper consultations on the matter are carried out.

More details to follow…

Tags from the story
National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC)
0

You may also like

7 Militants In Bakassi Killed By Troops

Photos Of Buhari’s Arrival From The UN General Assembly

Host Tunisia defeat D’Tigers in FIBA Afrobasket final

Polythecnic student sentenced to death by hanging for stealing N2000

40 year-old man assaults three year old boy

Rafael Nadal clinches his 16th Grand slam title

INEC 2015 Elections : Goodluck Jonathan disappointed with Prof. Attahiru Jega

Imo: Police arrests 16 suspected cultists

Paris Club Fund: Taraba State government to spend on outstanding pensions and gratuities

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *